Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.21 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.