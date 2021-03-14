Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,698,000 after acquiring an additional 499,242 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,437,000 after buying an additional 205,362 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after buying an additional 202,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after buying an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

