Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Triumph Group worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.