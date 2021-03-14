Citigroup Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.