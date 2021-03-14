Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $2,382,434 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

