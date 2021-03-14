Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,729 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.19 and its 200-day moving average is $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

