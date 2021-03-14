Citigroup Inc. Sells 342,940 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,453,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after acquiring an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $403.16 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.01.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

