Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,669 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

MANH opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

