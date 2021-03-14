Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

