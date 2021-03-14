Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.96

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $24.99. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 41,898 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZNC shares. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

