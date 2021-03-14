CKW Financial Group Has $1.03 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CKW Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

