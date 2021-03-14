Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

CLNE stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $8,857,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $893,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

