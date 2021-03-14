Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $91.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

