Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

