Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CLDR opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,054,379.52. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

