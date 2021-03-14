CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$1.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

