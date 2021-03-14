Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the February 11th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,226. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

