CNFinance (CNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.73. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.