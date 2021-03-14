Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 15,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.85.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.