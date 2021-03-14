Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.