Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Up to $612.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($8.00), but opened at GBX 632 ($8.26). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 615.51 ($8.04), with a volume of 55,182 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 607.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.15 million and a P/E ratio of 28.03.

In other news, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

