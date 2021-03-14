Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 91.3% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005959 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $90,323.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

