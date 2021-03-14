Coinlancer Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $95,744.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00636659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068563 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034735 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

