Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

CBSH opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Insiders have sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

