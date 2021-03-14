Comparing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.09 $1.34 billion $2.53 14.43

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sotera Health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 9 7 0 2.35

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

