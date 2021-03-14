Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.42

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 138090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

