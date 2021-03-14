Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 11th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CMPGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 138,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

