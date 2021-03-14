COMPASS Pathways plc’s (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lock-Up Period To End on March 17th

COMPASS Pathways’ (NASDAQ:CMPS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. COMPASS Pathways had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of COMPASS Pathways’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS opened at $41.30 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $12,784,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.