Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives $30.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $484.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $63,370. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

