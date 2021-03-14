ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

