Contrasting Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) & Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axsome Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 1 0 11 0 2.83 Iterum Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $146.90, suggesting a potential upside of 120.94%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 214.52%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.35 million ($2.01) -33.08 Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 4,694.56 -$103.13 million ($7.10) -0.22

Axsome Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iterum Therapeutics. Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -62.33% -47.87% Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -179.51%

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics beats Iterum Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. The company is also developing AXS-07, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of migraine; AXS-09 that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various CNS disorders; AXS-12, which has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of in narcolepsy; and AXS-14, an investigational medicine that is in phase III for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

