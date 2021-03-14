Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.33 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.14.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.