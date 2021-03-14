COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the February 11th total of 3,127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

