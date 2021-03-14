Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $395.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST opened at $331.14 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $278.27 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average is $360.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

