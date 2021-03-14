COTI One Day Trading Volume Tops $155.97 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $248.52 million and $155.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00446631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00061273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.13 or 0.00511493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011566 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

