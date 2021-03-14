CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PMTS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 59,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,252. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

