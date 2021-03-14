Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the February 11th total of 91,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Creatd has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

In other Creatd news, Director Mark Richard Patterson bought 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $70,684.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $89,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

