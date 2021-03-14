Credit Agricole S A Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

