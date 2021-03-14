Credit Agricole S A Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Leidos were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.