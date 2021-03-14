Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

