Credit Agricole S A Purchases Shares of 5,921 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

