Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,978 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Tower were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.43. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

