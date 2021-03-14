Credit Agricole S A Sells 35,091 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,091 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

