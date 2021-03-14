Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

