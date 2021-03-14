Credit Suisse Group Cuts Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $18.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $583.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

