Credit Suisse Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.92.

Shares of ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

