Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.62 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

