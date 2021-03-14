Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,236,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

SPXL stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.