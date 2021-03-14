Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,258 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.