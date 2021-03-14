Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $68,877,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 216,155 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

